Kankakee’s New York City Deli targets April opening

A rendering shows the future patio at New York City Deli in downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, in the Standard Title building. (Provided by Steve Harder)

Before the first deli sandwich is piled high with tasty meats and cheeses, a kitchen inside the property must first be constructed.

For Stephen Girard, the owner-operator of the New York City Deli in downtown Kankakee, this project would most likely not take place without the assistance of the Kankakee City Council.

Girard said this week the timeline to open is now April 1, and between the creation of this new kitchen and the construction of a 600-square-foot outdoor patio, a large amount of money is being committed.

The area inside the Standard Title property at 225 S. Schuyler Ave. is now what Girard labeled a “clean slate.”

He said the walls and carpet have been removed.

“This is the hardest part now, but I’m super excited. This help from Kankakee is huge for the deli and downtown Kankakee,” he said.

New York City Deli owner Stephen Girard, of Chebanse, stands outside entrance to the deli's future second location in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in the Standard Title building. A patio will be built in the grassy lot just north of the building, with the deli entrance, at right, on the west side facing the Kankakee Train Depot. (Tiffany Blanchette)

At the New York City Deli in Bourbonnais, Girard said he is frequently asked about the status of the Kankakee store. People, he said, want to know when sandwiches will be made there.

He is hopeful that sandwich creation will be taking place inside the 2,400-square-foot deli this upcoming spring.

As a result of the Kankakee City Council’s vote on Monday, the city will contribute $50,000 toward the overall $345,000 investment being made by Girard for the deli.

The owners of the property – brothers Steve and Matthew Harder, who own Harder Bros. Inc., of Kankakee – will handle much of the construction.

The property is under the ownership of HB Equities, LLC, which is the Harden brothers. The two men purchased the 11,000-square-foot property in March.

The $50,000 from the city will come through Kankakee’s Riverfront TIF District account.

The incentive agreement was approved by a 10-0 vote. Two city council members, 2nd Ward aldermen Mike O’Brien and David Baron, abstained from the vote due to a potential conflict of interest.

Girard, of Chebanse, announced in early August his intention to open this second location in downtown Kankakee in the city’s 2nd Ward.

The Standard Title property is also the new home for Bohlen Law, operated by Kankakee attorney Chris Bohlen, who moved into his 2,200-square-foot office this past week.

The property is also the home for the 1,500-square-foot Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce office. The chamber moved into the new space on Oct. 13, chamber director Kelsey Post said.

Standard Title occupies 5,000 square feet.

A 2,400-square-foot space on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, in the Standard Title building, will soon host a second location of New York City Deli, owned by Stephen Girard, of Chebanse. (Provided by Steve Harder)

Regarding New York City Deli, Bohlen joked he made a request to Steve Harder that a window be cut into his office so deli sandwiches could simply be passed through the deli and into his office.

Harder said he is waiting on a building permit from Kankakee to begin the deli construction.

Girard, a 2010 graduate of Clifton Central High School, is a heating and air conditioning contractor for Glade Plumbing & Heating in Kankakee.

He purchased the 1,000-square-foot Bourbonnais deli in November 2024 from Mike and Kristi Panozzo of Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais deli has been in business since 2013, having been opened by businessman Shaddy Mohammad.