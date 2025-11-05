The giving spirit: City’s holiday parade prizes sharply increased

Hundreds line the sidewalks of Schuyler Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, for the first Kankakee Christmas Parade since 1993. In an effort to increase float creativity and participation for the holiday parade, the prize package has been significantly increased. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Santa Claus appears to be in a giving mood when it comes to winning floats at the 4th annual Kankakee Christmas Parade.

Parade organizer and 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak noted that through a $2,000 ComEd community service grant sought by Kankakee mayoral assistant David Guzman, the creators of the float judged the best in the Dec. 13 downtown parade will claim $1,000.

The second-best float will receive a $500 prize. Third place will be awarded $250.

In previous years, the top float received $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Those awards came through Kankakee-based Home Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

In the previous three parades, Marczak has had commitments for 61 entries, 2022; 65 entries, 2023; and 66 entries, 2024.

Thus far, the 2025 parade has 25 entries, the first being the Manteno High School marching band.

The deadline for parade entry forms to be submitted to the Kankakee city administration is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Forms can be accessed at citykankakee-il.gov.

There is no fee to participate in the parade.

As with the past three years, the parade begins on North Schuyler Avenue at East Oak Street, travels south through the downtown district to East River Street. Parade participants can return to the downtown area along South East Avenue or simply return to their place of business or home.

The administration applied for the ComEd grant on Oct. 10. The city has already received the grant. Grant money will also be used to pay for Santa Claus and the audio system so WKAN and WVLI personalities can broadcast during the parade.

Marczak said the prize incentive is not in any way a commentary on past parade entries, but rather a way to see if the event can be elevated even higher for those who line Schuyler Avenue for holiday cheer.

“It’s not about quantity. It’s quality. We want to present the best parade that we can,” he said.

Marczak said it was never his intention to seek outside money to put on the parade. He had funded the parade in terms of candy and treats. He had also purchased holiday costumes for volunteers to walk the parade route to distribute candy.

Many parade participants also bring treats to distribute .

The idea of expanding the prize package was approached this fall, and Guzman went to work. He was aware ComEd had funds available.

Marczak said he cannot thank Guzman enough.

“I’m horrible about asking other people for money. I appreciate the parade entries we’ve had over the previous years. It’s been amazing, but we are seeking over-the-top magic.”

Having constructed many floats through his previous years, Marczak knows many hours and many hands are needed.

“It’s a lot of work to build a float. I want people to have a chance to be rewarded for that effort.”

Santa does as well.