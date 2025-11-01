Bradley man struck by train Saturday morning

Bradley police are investigating an incident in which a 42-year-old Bradley man was struck by a southbound Canadian National Railway train early Saturday morning.

In a press release, Bradley police said at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday police and Bradley Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Canadian National railroad tracks just south of North Street in regards to a pedestrian struck by the train.

The victim was found under one of the train engines suffering major trauma to both legs. Officers applied tourniquets to both legs, Bradley police said.

The victim was transported to Riverside Medical Center before being transferred to another trauma center.

Authorities have not been updated as of late this morning on the current status of the victim.

The incident remains under investigation in conjunction with the Canadian National Railway Police.