ISP turns over results of investigation of Watseka police officers to special prosecutor

Several members of the Watseka Police Department have been investigated by the Illinois State Police.

The ISP confirmed this investigation on Thursday. The reason or reasons for the investigation have not been made public.

ISP has turned its investigation over to the special prosecutor, ISP officials said in response to an email inquiry from the Daily Journal.

The matter is now in the hands of the Office of the State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor, Special Prosecution Unit, they said.

Any other inquiries should be directed to that unit, ISP said.

A special prosecutor is appointed when there is a conflict of interest.

The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office works with Watseka police, which creates a conflict of interest.

WCIA reported Wednesday on its website that Watseka Police Chief Eric Starkey said the officers involved have been on paid leave since July.

Starkey could not confirm the identities of the officers nor how many are being investigated, WCIA said.

According to Watseka’s website, there are 11 full-time officers on the force.