Bradley extends Halloween hours

Norah Johnston, left, and her twin sister Paige, both 3, skip along the sidewalk on their way to collect Halloween candy in Bradley on Halloween in 2022. Parents John and Alicia Johnston follow behind dressed as the sun and a rain cloud as their sons Dylan, 7, and Liam, 9, not pictured, sported their favorite Minecraft characters.

Norah Johnston, left, and her twin sister Paige, both 3, skip along the sidewalk ahead of their parents and siblings on Halloween in 2022 in Bradley. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Lee Provost

With Halloween being on a Friday and some neighboring communities extending the time frame for children to knock on doors seeking goodies, Bradley followed suit.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Trustee Ryan LeBran asked if treat-seeking hours could be extended by one hour.

With no one offering an objection, the administration said the two-hour time frame would be extended to three hours, meaning from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The hours had been set for 4:30-6:30 p.m.

LeBran said he had been approached by several residents asking if the Halloween hours could be extended. He informed the residents that he would ask.

Mayor Mike Watson said he didn’t anticipate youngsters from outside the village coming as a result.

He added that if people didn’t want to have children knocking on their doors longer than the original two hours, they can simply turn off their porch light and close the front door.

He noted Halloween hours in Bourbonnais are from 5-8 p.m. Aroma Park and Watseka hours are from 4-7 p.m., and Kankakee and Manteno hours are from 5-7 p.m.

