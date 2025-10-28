Kankakee School District to develop 5-year strategic plan

Kankakee School District 111 is set to begin developing a five-year strategic plan for the years 2026 through 2031.

The Kankakee School Board this month approved the hire of Performance Fact, Inc., to facilitate the development of the district’s strategic plan at a cost of $79,650.

The services are to be funded from the fiscal year 2025 superintendent’s office professional services budget.

The company, based in California, has worked with more than 100 school districts across 21 states in developing strategic plans.

The strategic plan is meant to articulate a unified vision, measurable goals and actionable priorities.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said the strategic plan process is slated to begin in November.

The company will work with the district through December 2026, including the development of the plan as well as helping to monitor the plan’s implementation for a few months at the start of next school year.

The goal is to have the plan completed by the summer of 2026.

Lance noted the company has four pillars that guide the strategic plans they develop.

The four focus areas include teaching and learning, partnerships with families and community, professional learning and supports for staff, and continuous improvement.

“Those are the four pillars that will help to drive the strategic planning going forward,” Lance said.

Specific priorities will be identified within those four areas.

The district will seek staff members, family members and community members to be part of the process.

“We’ll need the community’s involvement,” Lance said.

The plan will serve as a roadmap for instructional, operational and fiscal decisions while ensuring coherence across district initiatives, according to the plan’s rationale.

A Strategic Plan RFP Committee including district administrators, school leaders and teacher and staff representatives conducted a comprehensive review of all proposals submitted.

Performance Fact, Inc. was selected because of its extensive experience in district-level strategic planning, its proven ability to engage diverse stakeholders equitably, and its expertise in aligning vision, mission and measurable metrics, the rationale states.