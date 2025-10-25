Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Oct. 25, 2025

Isaiah and Amber Mathew, Manteno, girl, Isabella Ann, October 8, third child.

Joshua and Emily Ramirez, Kankakee, girl, Susie V., October 14, third child.

Anthony and Danielle Guardiola, Kankakee, girl, Parker, October 14.

Aaron Culbertson and Gretchen Heine, Bradley, girl, Charlotte Elaine, October 15, third child.

Andy English and Ashley Kravat, Kankakee, boy, Asher Conner, October 16, first child.

Jimmy and Krista Hammond, Bourbonnais, boy, Rhys Asher, October 17, first child.

Adam and Abagail Newsom, Manteno, boy, Leo Daniel, October 17, first child. The mother is the former Abagail Wetzel.

Michael and Kimberly Curren, St. Anne, girl, Mia Jean, October 18, second child.

Roderico Washington Jr and Bre Zeitlow, Kankakee, girl, Zae’Lynn Ezra, October 18, Mother’s second child, and Father’s first child.

Osvaldo Martinez and Katherine Guzman, Kankakee, girl, Itzanie K., October 19, second child.