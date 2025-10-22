Kankakee County’s 31st Turkey for Tots benefit events set

A volunteer dressed as Santa Claus roams the aisles as children shop for Christmas during the December 2023 shopping day at Meijer for the 28th Turkey for Tots, a longtime charity of the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association. The charity raised over $40,000 that year in order to help 400 area children in need shop for Christmas gifts. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

A drive is underway to create a better Christmas for 500 Kankakee County children in need.

The program, Turkey for Tots, is in its 31st year. Organized by Renville Cares, the charitable arm of Renville Gaming, the benefit will give each child $125 to spend. The youths range in age from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The shopping location will be at Meijer this year during the first week of December. The youths can select anything in the store, except weapons, video games, gift cards and movies rated PG-13 or higher. Each shopping child is accompanied by an adult personal shopper. The children also get candy and a treat bag and visit with the Christmas Grinch.

The needy children are identified by their schools, foster organizations, churches or the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

Volunteer Jerry Downs notes that the activity has grown dramatically in recent years as more needy children are identified and as fundraising has increased.

This year, there will be two events. Supporters can attend either or both. People are also welcome to donate if they cannot attend.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, there will be a “Ball at the Mall” music fest at Center Court at Northfield Square. Admission is $15. Come in through the east entrance at the back of the mall.

The James Michael Travis Band will open the show at 5:30 p.m. Kankakeeland’s legendary Silhouettes will follow at 6:45 p.m. The Madhatters, featuring Brian Harris of Chicago, play afterward. They will have a Billy Joel tribute at 8:30 p.m. and an Elton John tribute at 9:45 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Chairs will be set up at center court and there also will be VIP tables seating eight for $200.

The next day, Sunday, Nov. 23, there will be a Turkey for Tots dinner and auction, also at Northfield Square.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 and includes a turkey dinner and two drink tickets. Once inside there will be a variety of items up for auction. Come in through the north entrance of the former Carson store for men.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at the door, by calling 815-933-0777 and will also be available at King Music.

People are also welcome to just make donations. Cash, credit cards and checks are welcome. Put Renville Cares T4T in the memo of the check and make the check out to the Community Foundation of Kankakee County.

All the organizers and musicians are donating their time. Every penny raised goes to the children.

For information, or to donate, call 815-933-0777. The same number can also be used to donate an item for the auction. Information is also available at Renville Cares on Facebook.