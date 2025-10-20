Kankakee School District opens outdoor fitness court

Members of the Kankakee JROTC demonstrate exercises on the new public outdoor fitness court at Kankakee High School on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, after the ribbon cutting ceremony. The project, located near the Dr. Genevra Walters Community Center, was completed in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and the National Fitness Campaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A new public outdoor fitness court is ready for action behind Kankakee High School.

A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the court located near the Dr. Genevra Walters Community Center.

The project was completed in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and the National Fitness Campaign, a wellness consulting firm.

The $275,000 project was paid for primarily using grants and donations, including a $150,000 anticipated appropriation from the Illinois legislature, according to the district.

The district also contributed $60,000 and obtained a matching $60,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign.

The project was required to be placed near a school where children are 14 years of age and older.

It is intended to be used for the high school’s physical education and JROTC courses, in addition to being available for public use.

Kankakee's Jasyia Wesby, center, demonstrates an exercise on the new public outdoor fitness court at Kankakee High School as JROTC Army Instructor Marcus Brown, right, cheers her on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, after the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The court was developed to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities across the region, according to a news release.

The outdoor gym lets users leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Created for adults of all abilities aged 14 and older, the court’s workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

Users also may download the free Fitness Court App for a digitally supported wellness experience.

Kankakee School District 111 is one of 20 Campaign partners building a network of Fitness Courts across the state.

“We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to open a Fitness Court near the new Community Center, providing our community with an additional resource for wellness and activity,” said Ronnie Wilcox, District 111 athletic director, in a news release.

The new public outdoor fitness court at Kankakee High School was opened on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, after the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Katie Cangemi, senior program officer of community investment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, said in the release that regular exercise is essential for both maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs.

“Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors, and stay healthy,” Cangemi said in the release.

Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign, expressed excitement for District 111 joining the mission of building healthy communities.

“The addition of the outdoor Fitness Court, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the health and well-being within the Kankakee, IL community,” Menaged said in the release.

The Campaign’s goal is to build a Fitness Court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. It is preparing to welcome its 750th healthy community in 2025.