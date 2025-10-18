2 people killed in crash Friday on Illinois 50 and Kankakee/Will County line

Numerous crashes have occurred at the two-way stop intersection of Kankakee County 12000 North Road, or County Line Road, and Illinois Route 50. County Line Road also intersects with Illinois Route 1 north of Grant Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Two occupants in a minivan died following a crash with a semi-tractor trailer Friday night on the Kankakee/Will County line and Illinois Route 50.

It has been the site of numerous serious and fatal accidents the past two years.

Illinois State Police said they were dispatched about 7:37 p.m. to Illinois Route 50 and Kankakee County 12000 North Road.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said it appeared the minivan was traveling east on 12000 North Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The semi was traveling north on Illinois 50 and crashed into the side of the minivan.

According to Manhattan Fire Protection District, upon their arrival, there were multiple occupants trapped in the minivan.

Monee, Manteno, Frankfort and University Park fire districts were called to the scene to assist. A LifeStar medical helicopter was also requested to the scene.

The van’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger later died of their injuries at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Gessner said.

Four other passengers were transported to other hospitals by ambulance. A juvenile was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Manhattan Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The conditions of those passengers are unknown, according to the Manhattan Fire release.

Crews remained on-scene for several hours assisting the ISP with the investigation and scene safety. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the ISP, according to the release.

Two recent crashes

On Sept 22, state police investigated a two-vehicle crash at the site that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

On Aug. 8, James Trotter, of Frankfort, died as a result of a three-vehicle crash at the site.

“This crash represents another serious and fatal incident at the intersection of Route 50 and County Line Road, a location that continues to present significant safety concerns for motorists and emergency responders,” Manhattan Fire said in its release.

“The Manhattan Fire Protection District continues to work with legislators and local agencies to expedite safety improvements at this intersection.”