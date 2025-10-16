Kankakee police arrest three people, recover five weapons from Kankakee home

Three people were arrested and five weapons were recovered Wednesday at a residence by Kankakee police.

After developing information during a separate investigation that firearms were allegedly being illegally possessed at the home, Kankakee authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

Arrested were 50-year-old Donald Myart, 51-year-old Carol Myart and 21-year-old Dejour Marshall, police said.

Donald and Carol Myart are married, police said.

Weapons confiscated were one AR-style rifle 5.56, one .45-caliber with auto switch and three 9mm semiautomatics, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

All three people were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and related firearm offenses.

Investigators determined that none of the occupants possessed a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) or Concealed Carry License (CCL) as required under Illinois law. Donald Myart is also a convicted felon, police said.

Detectives conducted interviews with the involved individuals following the warrant. Evidence collected during the search, along with the recovered weapons, is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has been forwarded to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.