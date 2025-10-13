ICE agents working in Kankakee

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said ICE officers were working within Kankakee late this past week. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Are federal immigration law enforcement agents now working with Kankakee County?

It appears this was the situation late this past week.

According to a Sunday news release from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, he stated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are working within the city limits.

Curtis did not state if any people had been arrested.

“Police Chief (Chris) Kidwell and myself are aware of the activity happening today (Sunday); however, I’m not notified of when or where federal agents are operating,” he said.

The mayor said the city nor its police force is not assisting federal agents.

Kidwell said ICE officers met with Deputy Chief Donell Austin on Friday. They informed Austin they were looking for a couple of people in particular.

“These were some people they were looking for. This was a sweep,” he said, meaning this was not some type of large-scale effort to round up migrants.

Kidwell said whenever ICE is here, they let the city know of that fact.

ICE agents have been very much a presence recently in Chicago and there has been a very contentious relationship between the Chicago administration and the federal government.

Curtis also stated local government cannot hinder any federal law operations within the muncipality.

“The City of Kankakee is a diverse community, and we take tremendous pride in that,” Curtis said. “Such diversity within all our neighborhoods is what makes our city one of the best. Our first priority to all of our residents is to provide a safe community, and we will continue to provide such.”

He said the police department follows the Illinois Trust Act and does not participate in immigration enforcement or arrests of such enforcement.

“Whether you support or oppose ICE/federal agents being in our community, please understand that we are legally obligated to follow both state and federal laws,” he said. “It is also important to understand that our city must operate within the limits of all laws, and that includes not interfering with federal actions, nor can we participate and assist in them.”

Curtis said only in a life-saving incident will any city officers intervene to protect the safety of our residents and/or law enforcement officers.