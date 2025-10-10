Kankakee investigators follow up leads in Oct. 3 homicide

Kankakee police continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Kankakee man, who was shot and killed Oct. 3 on the city’s north side.

According to Kankakee police, Robert Greene III, was lying in the street near the curb in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue when they arrived on the scene at 10:07 p.m. Oct. 3.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said Thursday investigators are following up on a couple of possible leads.

No arrests have been made.

This incident marks the third homicide in Kankakee in 2025. The city suffered two homicides on New Year’s Day.

Kankakee Fire Department paramedics transported Greene to Riverside Medical Center. Despite lifesaving efforts, Greene died a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kankakee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426 or submit anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463).