Momence man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse images, state police say

Illinois State Police arrested 47-year-old Nathan D. Rodgers, of Momence, for allegedly being in possession of child sexual abuse material Thursday.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 made the arrest, according to a state police a press release.

ISP special agents began an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse materials from a residence in the 100 block of East Washington Street in Momence, the release said.

On Thursday, with assistance from ISP SWAT, ISP special agents located Rodgers, and took him into custody. A residential search warrant was executed, and evidence of child sexual abuse materials was located, the release said.

The case was presented to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charge was filed, the release said.

Rodgers is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center pending his first court appearance. There is no additional information, the release said.