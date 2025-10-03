Kankakee sheriff’s police make arrest in alleged road rage incident

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigated an alleged road rage Wednesday that ended with the arrest of 19-year-old Krishaun C. Mays, of Kankakee.

According to a police report, deputies responded at approximately 12:33 p.m. to the area of 15000 East Road and 5000 South Road in Pembroke Township to a shots fired call stemming from a road rage incident.

The victim, who had called 911, told deputies he was traveling west on 5000 South Road and approximately 14000 East Road when a sedan traveling east swerved into his lane, the report said.

The victim said he went off the roadway. He then turned around and traveled east. He said he drove past the suspect vehicle that was parked in the roadway, and Mays was standing by a mailbox, the report said.

When he drove past Mays, the victim said Mays raised his shirt, displayed a handgun with an extended magazine

in the waistband of his sweatpants, the report said.

The victim said Mays asked him “you want some of this?”, according to police. The victim said Mays jumped in the vehicle and started to follow him, the report said.

Mays said the driver of the vehicle tried passing him in the area of 15000 East Road and 4500 South Road, the report said.

The victim wouldn’t let them pass, and turned off 5000 South Road. That is when Mays leaned out the driver’s side window and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle, according to the report.

The victim said he continued driving north and the offending vehicle turned west on 4000 South Road, the report said.

Deputies were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the offending vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, the report said.

Mays was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle was not taken into custody, the report said.

Deputies located two apparent bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, the report said.

Mays was charged by the sheriff’s department with aggravated discharge of a firearm and awaits a detention hearing Friday afternoon in Kankakee County court.