Investigation continues into origin of Harold’s Chicken fire

Harold's Chicken, 275 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, was being investigated by fire officials Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, after an apparent fire occurred. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Officials continue investigating the Sept. 5 fire at Harold’s Chicken restaurant in the 200 block of South Main Street in Bourbonnais.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield said Monday the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Bourbonnais police and fire investigators continue their investigation.

A K-9 from the state fire marshal was used by investigators the day of the fire to locate the origin of the fire.

The fire was located in the kitchen area, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said. It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

There were no injuries reported.

Keener said they were dispatched, along with aid from other area departments, at 1:58 a.m. Sept. 5. A passerby reported the fire.

Upon arrival, Keener said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.