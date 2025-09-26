Man arrested by Kankakee police serving search warrant

Kankakee police arrested Qion J, White, of Kankakee, Friday after he attempted to flee officers who were serving a search warrant.

According to a Kankakee police release, the 22-year-old White allegedly strangled a 21-year-year-old woman, threatened her with a firearm and restrained her from leaving the residence while she held their infant child Thursday.

Officers who responded noticed visible injuries to the victim’s neck. They collected evidence and ensured the child was safe, police said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained a court-authorized warrant for White and firearms connected to Thursday’s incident, police said.

Friday morning, detectives attempted to execute the warrant at White’s residence in the 1500 block of West Merchant Street, police said.

It was during executing the warrant that White attempted to evade police by jumping out a window and breaking through the perimeter established by officers, police said. A short time later, White’s mother arrived at the scene. In an effort to escape, White entered the back seat of her vehicle but was apprehended, police said.

Both White and his mother were transported to the Kankakee Police Department for investigative purposes.

White remains in custody as detectives pursue felony charges related to aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint. The investigation is ongoing, police said.