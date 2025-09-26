Kankakee County judge rules expert witness in Harris case needs to provide more documents

Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott addresses the defendant Xandria Harris and the two attorneys present to represent Harris' case attorney Cierra Norris during proceedings on Aug. 7, 2025 (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Friday his office is still waiting on documents from Xandria Harris’ expert witness.

Both sides were back before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Harris and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and child endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the serious wounding of now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan, who police said shot the two officers, was convicted in September 2024.

Friday’s court date was a follow-up to a Sept. 8 court date where Bradshaw-Elliott ruled Dr. Brooke Laufer, a psychologist working with the defense of Harris, must tender documents in regards to her being called to testify as an expert witness in other trials.

Laufer interviewed Harris earlier this year.

Attorney Andrew Goldberg, an associate of attorney Cierra Norris, who represents Harris, told Bradshaw-Elliott they have turned over documents to Rowe’s office.

The attorneys for both sides in the Xandria Harris trial discuss where things stand regarding documents requested by prosecutors on Sept. 26, 2025. (Jeff Bonty)

“Our expert has tendered all reports and the cases she has testified in to my knowledge,” Goldberg said.

Rowe said that Laufer had not tendered everything.

“I happen to know about cases in which Ms. Laufer has testified in Cook County and prepared reports from some time ago, years and years ago. I do need Dr. Laufer to respond to her subpoena.” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott ruled those other reports and list of more court cases Laufer testified as an expert need to be given to Rowe’s office by Oct. 3.

If not, Rowe said he would file a petition of rule, a request for the court to hold Laufer in contempt of court if she does not comply.

Norris is using battered woman syndrome as her defense for Harris.

Norris argued Harris feared for her life and the lives of her children the night of the shooting because there was a history of domestic abuse by Sullivan.

Laufer has interviewed Harris twice.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 23. It is expected to last three weeks.