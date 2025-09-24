Manteno ready for annual Oktoberfest celebration

The South Creek Animal Hospital mascot high fives kids along the parade route during the Pet Parade at Manteno's Oktoberfest celebration in 2022. The Pet Parade returns at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Manteno is set to begin its yearly transition from a quiet, rural village to the central point for all of Kankakee County.

The 27th annual Manteno Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday, and the activities, refreshments, and entertainment don’t stop until late Sunday.

Jakob Knox, executive director of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the organization that has coordinated the Oktoberfest since its inception, said all systems are ready to launch.

And Knox said the late-week weather forecast indicates the village should have pleasant, early autumn weather with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to high 50s.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed,” Knox said on Monday.

Attendees navigate Main Street in Manteno during the annual Oktoberfest celebration in 2022. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For the second straight year, Gotion Illinois is the presenting sponsor of Manteno’s Oktoberfest. Bettenhausen Automotive, H.R. Green, Lee’s Rental and Main Street Pharmacy are large sponsors.

Thursday

5-10 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement Carnival (unlimited rides with wristbands)

5-11 p.m. – Outdoor Bar Service - wristbands required (Wristbands available for purchase at Manteno American Legion, Sammy’s Pizza, Back Forty Saloon and Pub at Midtown)

5-7 p.m. – Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours in the Main Street dining tent hosted by Lee’s Rental

5-7 p.m. – Main Street Stage: Midlife Crisis

6:30-8:30 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Hard Rock Radio

7-9:30 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Katzpa Jammas

7-10 p.m. – Bike Night at American Legion

7:30-9:30 p.m. – Main Street Stage: 4Cast

Friday

8 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Manteno Garage Sale Days. More than 50 participating garage sales are offered. Full list on mantenchamber.com.

2-5:30 p.m. – Kankakee Animal Control Pet Adoption event on Walnut Street

2-10 p.m. – Oktoberfest Food & Street Vendors

2 p.m.-midnight – Outdoor Bar Service (wristbands required)

3-6:30 p.m. – American Legion Fish Fry

6 p.m. – South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street. Lineup meets at 5 p.m. at Legion Park.

5-7 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Rosie & The Rivets

6-8 p.m. - Main Street Stage: Winslow Arizona (Eagles tribute band)

7-8 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Line Dance Classics

7:15-8:30 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Glow Dance Party

8-11 p.m. – Disco Night at the American Legion

8:30-10:30 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Ryan Craig Band

9-11 p.m. – Main Street Stage: All American Throwbacks

9-11 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Disco Dance Party with Disco Circus

Saturday

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Manteno Garage Sale Days

10-11 a.m. – Fitness Premier Community Workout on Walnut Street.

Noon-10 p.m. – Oktoberfest Food & Street Vendors

Noon-midnight – Fantasy Amusement Carnival

Noon-3 p.m. – Manteno Historical Society Open House

1-2:30 p.m. – Bingo at American Legion

1-2:30 p.m. – Main Street Stage: Milner live remote

1-3 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Stars Resilient

2-3:30 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Taylor Swift Dance Party

4-6 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Not Yet

4-7 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: CIRKA Showcase

5-7 p.m. – Main Street Stage: Don’t Matter To Me

7 p.m. – Main Street Pharmacy Lighted Oktoberfest Parade.

8:30-10:30 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: The Prissillas

9-11 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Dance Monkey

9-11:30 p.m. – Main Street Stage: MockStar

Sunday

9 a.m. - Bloody Mary & Breakfast Bar at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club

9 a.m.-noon – Bloody Mary Bar at American Legion

Noon-3 p.m. – Manteno Garage Sale Days

Noon-5 p.m. – Oktoberfest Food & Street Vendors

Noon-5 p.m. – Fantasy Amusement Carnival

1 p.m. – Blind Draw Bags Tournament at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club

1-1:45 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Manteno Show Choir

1:30-3:30 p.m. – 1st Street Stage: Jake Vaughn

2-3 p.m. – 2nd Street Stage: Dance Alive Dance Studio

2:30-4:30 p.m. – Main Street Stage: RadiO-M-G

5-7 p.m. – Manteno American Legion presents: Tiny Wrestling (this is a ticketed event)