Manteno police make arrest in shooting on East Second St.

On Sept. 5, Manteno police said they were dispatched to the area of the 100 of East Second Street for a report of shots fired.

Manteno police arrested Jayvin J. Savoie, of Manteno, for allegedly shooting a person Sept. 5.

The 18-year-old Savoie was arrested Monday.

According to Manteno police, Savoie is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and possession of cannabis.

A second subject was detained but later released, police said.

Officers spoke with some subjects around the area and located a scene behind a residence in the 200 block of East Third Street where numerous shell casings were recovered.

Officers identified a vehicle that was involved in the shooting that was later located in Bourbonnais. It had been struck by gunfire, police said.

It was the vehicle the victim was driving and evidence was collected, police said. The victim was not injured, police said.

A search warrant was executed at the residence in the 200 block of East Third Street, the initial scene of the shooting. Savoie was arrested, police said.

This is still an active investigation, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge or information as to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manteno Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.