43rd Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up set for Sept. 20

Forty volunteers from Olivet Nazarene University break for lunch in the shade after participating in the 39th Annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Cleanup in 2021. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Northern Illinois Anglers Association will hold its 43rd annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are five registration stations along the Kankakee River, from Momence to the Kankakee River State Park, where volunteers can check in.

Registration sites include: Momence Island Park footbridge on East Washington Street; the boat launches at Kankakee Community College; Aroma Park’s Potawatomi Park; Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club; and the Kankakee River State Park Pavilion near the concession stand.

Volunteers head out on the Kankakee River to collect trash during the 39th Annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Cleanup in 2021. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Each year, hundreds of volunteers remove 15 to 20 tons of garbage from the rivers, including washing machines, shopping carts, tires and more.

Trash bags are provided, and all volunteers will receive free commemorative patches and refreshments.

For more information, visit RiverCleanUp.net or contact chairperson Steve Fabbro at 815-592-3938 or Reed’s Canoe Trips at 815-932-2663.