Fire damages two houses in Bradley

A fire damaged two houses in the 100 block of South Quincy Avenue in Bradley Thursday afternoon.

Acting Bradley Fire Chief Jim Spoon said at approximately 2:35 p.m., they responded to a 911 dispatch about a house on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters dealt with fire in two residences, Spoon said.

The origin of the fire at the first house was in the area of a deck.

One person and a dog were inside the home and were able to get out before firefighters from multiple departments arrived, Spoon said.

The homeowners were out of town, Spoon said.

The person was looking after the house.

Damage to the house was estimated at between $75,000 and $100,000, Spoon said.

The fire spread to a two-story house next door. The fire spread up the side of the house and into the attic. The home was vacant, Spoon said.

The damage to the house was estimated at between $50,000 and $75,000, Spoon said.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury, Spoon said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours, Spoon said.