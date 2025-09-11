No injuries reported in Sept. 6 two-car crash at Will/Kankakee County line

Numerous crashes have occurred at the two-way stop intersection of Kankakee County 12000 North Road, or County Line Road, and Illinois Route 50. County Line Road also intersects with Illinois Route 1 north of Grant Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Illinois State Police Troop 3 said there were no injuries following a recent two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 50 at County Line Road (the Will/Kankakee County line).

At approximately 4 p.m. Sept. 6, state police said they responded to the crash that occurred about three miles north of Manteno.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Kia Sportage was traveling north in the left lane of Illinois Route 50 approximately 15 feet into the intersection at County Line Road, state police said.

A Jeep was traveling east on County Line Road at Illinois Route 50 and began to slow down as it approached the stop sign at the intersection.

The Jeep did not make a complete stop and drove through the stop sign crashing into the left side of the Kia Sportage with the front-end of its vehicle, state police said.

The impact caused the Kia Sportage to drive off the roadway to the right.

There is no further information available at this time, state police said.

This intersection has been the site of numerous accidents and it has raised the attention of local law enforcement officials.