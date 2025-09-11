Good Shepherd Manor’s 34th annual Fall Fest set for Saturday

Residents of Good Shepherd Manor perform at the annual Fall Festival. (Good Shepherd Manor)

The 34th annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 13, at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence.

This fun-filled event raises funds to support the programs and services that Good Shepherd Manor provides for more than 100 men with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

There is no admission and no parking fee. Good Shepherd Manor is located at 4129 N. Route 17 in Momence.

Tickets will be available for purchase for food, beverages, games and activities for all ages. Food booths and activities open at 11 a.m., with kids activities including face painting, a bounce house, an obstacle course, a petting zoo, games with prizes, Pepsi toss and more.

Activities at Good Shepherd Manor's annual Fall Festival will include face-painting, a bounce house, an obstacle course and more. (Good Shepherd Manor)

The Harvest Market, bake sale and the GSM Family Craft tent open at 11 a.m., with all proceeds funding the mission of Good Shepherd Manor.

Entertainment begins about 11 a.m. with the highly anticipated GSM Resident Revue and the Back Paiges performing at 12:30 p.m.

Cash bingo begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m.

Fall Festival cash raffle tickets are available now while supplies last. Only 1,000 tickets are available for $25 each for a chance to win up to $5,000.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available by visiting the event website or by calling the office at 815-472-3700, ext. 1014.

“As a nonprofit, Good Shepherd Manor provides a broad cross-section of developmental, vocational and leisure opportunities that go above and beyond what is funded by the state of Illinois,” Jan Jackson, coordinator of special services and public relations for Good Shepherd Manor, wrote in a news release.