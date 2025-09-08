Investigators looking into cause of fire at Harold’s Chicken in Bourbonnais

Harold's Chicken, 275 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, was being investigated by fire officials Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Officials continue investigating a fire Friday at Harold’s Chicken restaurant in the 200 block of South Main Street in Bourbonnais.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Bourbonnais police and fire investigators are conducting the investigation.

A K9 from the state fire marshal was on the scene Friday as investigators worked on locating the origin of the fire.

The fire was located in the kitchen area, Keener said. It caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

There were no injuries reported, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said.

Keener said they were dispatched, along with aid from other area departments, at 1:58 a.m. Friday. A passerby reported the fire.

Upon arrival, Keener said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Keener said.