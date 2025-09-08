Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Sept. 6, 2025

Luke Astroth and Morgan Quick, Kankakee, boy, Owen Thompson, Aug. 25, second child.

Tyler and Lynnae Bontrager, Kankakee, girl, Georgia Anne, Aug. 25, second child.

Simon LeBeau and Brittany Peppin, Clifton, boy, Ares Hayes, Aug. 25.

Nathan and Laura Peters, Buckingham, boy, Lane Daniel, Aug. 26, fourth child.

Collin and Cheyenne Hertz, Bradley, girl, Ripley Ren, Aug. 26, first child. The mother is the former Cheyenne Altshue.

Aaron McBride and Kelly Kirk, Bourbonnais, girl, Nora LaIvy, Aug. 29, fourth child.

Antonio Moore and Aylin Martinez, Bourbonnais, boy, Luca Lamont, Aug. 30, third child.

Josh and Sydney Bailey, Wilmington, girl, MaKenzie May, Aug. 30, fourth child.

Rashad Springer and Tierra English, Kankakee, girl, Rhyia, Aug. 30, sixth child.

Dawson and Sarah Smith, Kankakee, girl, Blair Sophia, Sept. 1, second child