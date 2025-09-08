Barrie sworn in as Bourbonnais police patrol commander

Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield, right, swears in Brent Barrie as the department's patrol commander Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The Bourbonnais Police Department’s new patrol commander is a familiar face.

At last week’s Village Board meeting, Brent Barrie was sworn in by Police Chief Dave Morefield.

Barrie was a patrol commander when he retired from the department after 24 years of service in June 2024.

“Mayor [Jeff Keast] inquired if I would be interested in coming back with changes he wanted to make at the police department,” Barrie said after the meeting. “When he told me his plan, I was very intrigued, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Barrie celebrates his 49th birthday this week.

The swearing-in came after trustees approved an ordinance creating a patrol commander position as part of the police administration staff.

“I think we’ve got a really strong administrative team put together here with Chief Morefield back, Deputy Chief [Jason] Sztuba, and I’m very proud to be a part of it,” Barrie said.

The department has 28 sworn-in officers.