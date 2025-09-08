Barrie sworn in as Bourbonnais police patrol commander

The Bourbonnais Police Department’s new patrol commander is a familiar face.
At last week’s Village Board meeting, Brent Barrie was sworn in by Police Chief Dave Morefield.
Barrie was a patrol commander when he retired from the department after 24 years of service in June 2024.
“Mayor [Jeff Keast] inquired if I would be interested in coming back with changes he wanted to make at the police department,” Barrie said after the meeting. “When he told me his plan, I was very intrigued, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Barrie celebrates his 49th birthday this week.
The swearing-in came after trustees approved an ordinance creating a patrol commander position as part of the police administration staff.
“I think we’ve got a really strong administrative team put together here with Chief Morefield back, Deputy Chief [Jason] Sztuba, and I’m very proud to be a part of it,” Barrie said.
The department has 28 sworn-in officers.