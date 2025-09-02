Kankakee River Valley Regatta returns for round 2

Racing returned for the second year to the Kankakee River for a weekend of action during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Dozens of boat drivers and crews from across North America put on a show for thousands of attendees at the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, held Friday through Sunday.
The city of Kankakee tradition, which returned in 2024 after more than a decade-long hiatus, also featured food trucks and a beer garden along the riverbanks at the River Road Park Sports Complex.
Championship Sunday presented thrilling victories as well as one crash during the 1:30 p.m. SST45 heat race involving three boats. No boaters were injured.
For a recap of results, visit finishtiming.trackscoreboard.com/meets/645980.