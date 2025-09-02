Shaw Local

Kankakee River Valley Regatta returns for round 2

Regatta wraps up holiday boat racing

Spectators watch as F200 boats compete in a heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta.

Spectators watch as F200 boats compete in a heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Tiffany Blanchette

Racing returned for the second year to the Kankakee River for a weekend of action during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dozens of boat drivers and crews from across North America put on a show for thousands of attendees at the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, held Friday through Sunday.

The sun reflects off of Tyler Petersen's boat in the VP75 heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta.

The sun reflects off of Tyler Petersen's boat in the VP75 heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The city of Kankakee tradition, which returned in 2024 after more than a decade-long hiatus, also featured food trucks and a beer garden along the riverbanks at the River Road Park Sports Complex.

Championship Sunday presented thrilling victories as well as one crash during the 1:30 p.m. SST45 heat race involving three boats. No boaters were injured.

For a recap of results, visit finishtiming.trackscoreboard.com/meets/645980.

Tiffany Blanchette has been a photojournalist with the Daily Journal since 2014 and Photo Editor since 2018. She has won awards for her work from the Illinois Press Association and the National Press Photographers Association. She enjoys covering everything from news to sports in the very community she grew up in.