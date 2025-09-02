Kankakee River Valley Regatta returns for round 2

Spectators watch as F200 boats compete in a heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Racing returned for the second year to the Kankakee River for a weekend of action during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dozens of boat drivers and crews from across North America put on a show for thousands of attendees at the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, held Friday through Sunday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 The sun reflects off of Tyler Petersen's boat in the VP75 heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The city of Kankakee tradition, which returned in 2024 after more than a decade-long hiatus, also featured food trucks and a beer garden along the riverbanks at the River Road Park Sports Complex.

Championship Sunday presented thrilling victories as well as one crash during the 1:30 p.m. SST45 heat race involving three boats. No boaters were injured.

For a recap of results, visit finishtiming.trackscoreboard.com/meets/645980.