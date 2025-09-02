ISP squad car struck on I-55 near Dwight

An Illinois State Police squad car was hit by a driver on Interstate 55 near Dwight on Sept. 2, 2025. (Provided Photo By Illinois State Police)

For the 10th time this year, Illinois State Police said an ISP squad car was struck while investigating an accident on Interstate 55 at milepost 217 in Livingston County.

The exit is located on the west side of Dwight.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m., an ISP trooper was parked in the right lane of I-55 southbound behind a disabled vehicle involved in a previous crash.

The trooper’s squad car had its emergency lights activated, according to state police.

A Chevrolet Express van failed to move over and struck the rear driver’s side of the squad car. The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash but reported no injuries, state police said.

The driver of the van, 59-year-old Samuel Gomez, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a Scott’s Law/Move Over Law violation, state police said.

In 2024, ISP suffered 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 Troopers injured and one death. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven Troopers injured, state police said.

The public is reminded the Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

On March 1, an ISP trooper responded to a report of debris in the roadway at milepost 302 near Chebanse in Kankakee County.

That was the third squad car struck in 2025.

The trooper parked their squad car in the right lane of travel with emergency lights activated and removed the debris.

The trooper returned to their squad car and the squad car was struck in the rear by a Lincoln SUV that failed to move over.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lincoln was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a Scott’s Law violation. ​ ​ ​

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense, state police said.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years, state police said.

Additional information about ISP related crashes can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57​cd956​c453d​a2de2​5af80​4c268​d.