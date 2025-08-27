Arrests made in Aug. 7 shooting in Kankakee

Two sisters were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting of a mother and her son in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive, Kankakee police said.

The shooting was the result of a dispute over a parking space, Kankakee investigators said.

Kankakee police said sisters Antoinette Love, 37, and Priscilla Love, 39, both of Kankakee, were arrested.

Antoinette Love was charged with mob action and two counts of aggravated battery due to her alleged use of a stun gun during the altercation. Priscilla Love was charged with mob action and battery, police said.

Kankakee police said on Aug. 11 that 30-year-old Jazmon Herman was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 9-year-old boy and his mother.

The boy was shot in the hip with a 9-mm handgun, and the woman was shot in the leg. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Herman with two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to Kankakee County court records.

A preliminary investigation revealed that on Aug. 7, a dispute regarding a parking space between apartment residents had taken place at 200 Crestlane Drive.

The argument escalated into a fight involving multiple people. At some point during the fight, a gun was fired, police said.