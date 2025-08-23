The Herald-News

Will County Fair celebrates 122nd year

Donning his John Deere hat and t-shirt, three-year-old Quin Ketelaar, of Dyer, Ind., is held by his aunt, Emma Smits, of Beecher, as he covers his ears while a tractor competes in the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association Truck and Tractor Pull at the Will County Fair on Aug. 21, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Tiffany Blanchette

The 122nd Will County Fair roared to life in Peotone as carnival rides, live bands, fair food and various engines in the grandstands entertained from Aug. 20 to 24.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday with Family Day and the buzz of carnival rides, with the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association Truck and Tractor Pull, Scramble and Demolition Derbies, and I.P.R.A. World Championship Rodeo headlining each night in the grandstand.

Hot corn dogs and cold ice cream, as well as ears of fresh sweet corn from Peotone Boy Scout Troop 315, were aplenty as hundreds gathered for the annual community event.

Tiffany Blanchette

Tiffany Blanchette has been a photojournalist with the Daily Journal since 2014 and Photo Editor since 2018. She has won awards for her work from the Illinois Press Association and the National Press Photographers Association. She enjoys covering everything from news to sports in the very community she grew up in.