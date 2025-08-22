2 proposed Bourbonnais gaming cafes receive special use permits

Traffic passes the Village of Bourbonnais' welcome sign on Route 45 and Main Street NW. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Two proposed live video gaming cafes received approval for special use permits during Monday’s Bourbonnais board meeting.

This allows the two businesses - Smart Play and Winnie’s - to move forward with seeking licensing by the Illinois Gaming Board.

Smart Play is owned by GEM Management and would be located at 571 William Latham Drive.

GEM Management owns and operates Smart Wash laundromat and dry cleaning businesses, which are located in the same complex.

This would be GEM’s first video gaming cafe.

Winnie’s would be located at 910 N. Convent Street and is owned by Wash N Winnie’s of Manteno.

According to the owners, they own 25 gaming cafes from Rockford to Watseka. In Kankakee County, they own 11 gaming cafes.

They would be the second and third video gaming cafes in the village of Bourbonnais.

The first gaming cafe received a special use permit for a B1 Central Commercial Business District at the board’s June 16 board meeting. The business is owned by Amanda Irps. It is located at 390 N. Convent Street.