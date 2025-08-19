Daily Journal

Traffic stop on I-57 nets 40 pounds of cocaine

Dwayne B. Cook

Dwayne B. Cook (Photo Provided By Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

By Jeff Bonty

Illinois State Police confiscated 40 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County Saturday.

According to a release, ISP, with the assistance of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested 63-year-old Dwayne B. Cook, of Spring, Texas.

State police said in a release that at approximately 3:24 a.m., a trooper conducted a motor carrier safety inspection on a truck tractor on I-57 northbound near mile marker 302 near Chebanse.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 15 kilo bundles (approximately 40 pounds) of suspected cocaine were located.

Cook was arrested, and charged with controlled substance trafficking (Class X felony) and intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class X felony), state police said.

According to court records, a Kankakee County judge ordered Cook to be detained during his initial court appearance Monday.

No further information is available, state police said.

Kankakee CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsNewsLocal CrimeLocal NewsKankakee County Front HeadlinesBreakingShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.