Traffic stop on I-57 nets 40 pounds of cocaine

Illinois State Police confiscated 40 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County Saturday.

According to a release, ISP, with the assistance of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested 63-year-old Dwayne B. Cook, of Spring, Texas.

State police said in a release that at approximately 3:24 a.m., a trooper conducted a motor carrier safety inspection on a truck tractor on I-57 northbound near mile marker 302 near Chebanse.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 15 kilo bundles (approximately 40 pounds) of suspected cocaine were located.

Cook was arrested, and charged with controlled substance trafficking (Class X felony) and intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class X felony), state police said.

According to court records, a Kankakee County judge ordered Cook to be detained during his initial court appearance Monday.

No further information is available, state police said.