Cheers to Ryan’s Pier: biz celebrates 40th

Kathleen Slavin, left, co-owner of Ryan's Pier, stands with her daughter, Kyra, at the Aroma Park business on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. The restaurant has been celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When Kathleen Slavin thinks back over the 40 years of Ryan’s Pier, she has that typical reaction to such a milestone.

“Sometimes I feel like it’s been many more years than that, but other times it feels like it’s been so much shorter,” she said.

Whatever state of mind she may be in, there is no disputing this restaurant and bar – tucked along the Kankakee River’s south banks at Aroma Park – has been home for Ryan’s Pier since 1985.

Opened in May 1985 by Joseph and Patricia Ryan, along with their son, Steve, the location has long been known for its extensive selection of hamburgers and a worldwide assortment of bottled and on-tap beers.

But before a single beer had been ordered or any member of the Ryan family had prepared a hamburger with a heaping serving of French fries, the location had been known briefly as Tammy’s, and prior to that, it was Pier 6.

At one point, the location had also been known as Red’s Riverfront.

But there is no mistaking that it was the Ryan’s ownership group that made this site a destination for those who have stopped in for a unique beer or for an out-of-the-ordinary burger.

Just to name a few of the 21 burgers on the menu: The Spicy Burger, Hawaiian Burger, Olive Cheeseburger, Rodeo Burger, Bison Burger, Breakfast Burger, Alp Burger, Mushroom Swiss Burger, Porky Burger and, of course, the Original Half-Pound Burger.

Joseph and Patricia, then of Odell, were looking for a restaurant to operate. They investigated a Wisconsin location, but weren’t in love with it.

They then discovered Tammy’s and realized they had found what they were looking for.

Everyone settled in, and the family business took flight.

Ryan's Pier in Aroma Park sits along the south banks of the Kankakee River. (Provided by Ryan's Pier)

It is a location that is connected to softball players who once played on a ball diamond, which was basically connected to the restaurant.

The location was also perfectly suited for those who played on a different type of athletic field, this one being golf courses.

Kathleen said Ryan’s has long been a point for golfers from the Kankakee Elks, Oak Springs, Shamrock or even the Kankakee Country Club.

And, simply put, it has been a spot for those seeking an out-of-the-way place to enjoy a small town restaurant gushing with history and charm.

The location has long been a favorite of those who call Kankakee County home, but also those who travel from some suburban communities to experience the site’s simple pleasures.

The next generation

Following the passing of her parents, Kathleen eventually stepped into the ownership role with her brother. She has been the site’s face for many years as Steve backed away from the day-to-day operations.

Joe Ryan at Ryan's Pier. (Provided by Kathleen Slavin)

Patricia Ryan at Ryan's Pier. (Provided Kathleen Slavin)

Ryan’s Pier is also important for another reason, this one personal for Kathleen. She met her husband, Matt, here. He was a cook.

The restaurant is entering its next phase. Kathleen, now 59, is turning over parts of the location’s operations to her children, James, 32, and Kyra, 29.

“They have really stepped up,” Kathleen said of the two.

It appears the tradition of Ryan’s Pier will live on, although Kathleen gives no indication she is ready to hand over the property’s keys anytime soon.

And this is all from the 1988 Eastern Illinois University business management major who confesses that being a part of Ryan’s Pier was not something she envisioned.

The location was her father’s dream. It wasn’t her’s.

It is all quite hard to picture.

Kathleen Slavin, co-owner of Ryan's Pier, takes a customer's order during the lunch rush on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at the Aroma Park business. The restaurant has been celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Ryan’s Pier is Aroma Park

Ryan’s Pier has simply become the signature business within the village of about 800 residents.

It would be almost fair to say Ryan’s Pier is more recognizable than the village of Aroma Park. In these past 40 years, it has become a community treasure.

And Kathleen devotes considerable energy to the village. She has been a village board trustee since 2019.

With seating for about 100 inside and another 75 or so on the outside brick patio or under the tent in the property’s front area, Kathleen is always looking for ways to keep the Ryan’s Pier name front and center.

Kathleen Slavin, co-owner of Ryan's Pier, helps serve tables during the lunch rush on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at the Aroma Park business. The restaurant has been celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The location was once not much on the after-dinner dessert. That situation changed several years ago when homemade pies and cakes began to be offered.

The location is now almost as well known for its pies as it is for its burgers, pork tenderloin or beer selections.

“I’ve been a part of this place since my parents purchased the business,” she said, noting she was 18 at the time. “We will go until we can’t go anymore.”

With the next generation becoming key ingredients in the site’s operations, Kathleen may not have to contemplate making a difficult decision regarding Ryan’s Pier.

“When I was in high school, I had no desire to work in a restaurant,” she said.

Her mind began to change in her junior and senior years. As she spent time away from the restaurant as she pursued her college degree, she became more attached to the location.

During college breaks and summers, she found herself at the location. After graduation, she set out to establish her career.

After a couple of years away, she found herself back inside Ryan’s Pier. Her future was the restaurant.

“This is a great location. It’s amazing.”