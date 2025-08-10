Kankakee St. Mary’s ER online scheduling set

Prime Healthcare, owner of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, now offers an online scheduling system for non-life-threatening emergency room visits. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Patients can now select an approximate arrival time for non-life-threatening emergency-room visits at Kankakee’s St. Mary’s Hospital through an online scheduling system.

St. Mary’s, a non-profit member of Prime Healthcare, is now the only hospital in the area to offer an automated online ER visit scheduling system. FastTrackCare offers an enhanced emergency room experience, one that many patients will appreciate.

The technology allows patients to select an approximate time to be seen in the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. Patients fill out a brief, secure form; no username or password is required.

The tool can notify the patient if there is a change that may extend the wait time, and a notification can even be sent if there has been a reduction in surge to encourage an earlier arrival time. Importantly, FastTrackCare is intended only for non-life or limb-threatening emergencies. In a life-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately.

“Our new online ER scheduling tool is an important part of our mission to improve both access to care and the patient experience, one in which folks don’t dread having to go to an ER for a minor but pressing medical issue,” said Otis Story Sr., St. Mary’s Hospital president.

“Our hospital is deeply committed to Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais, and all our surrounding communities. We’re continually working to expand access and bring the most innovative and needed medical services closer to home,” Story said.

The tool provides added convenience for those with non-life-threatening medical needs. While appointments cannot be explicitly guaranteed due to the unpredictable nature of an emergency department, the tool still allows patients insight into current wait times and improves communication through the system’s notification features.

For critical symptoms, such as severe injury, chest pain, shortness of breath, or signs of stroke or heart attack, community members are encouraged as always, to call 911.

How FastTrackCare Works :

Patients complete a brief, secure form in English or Spanish; no username or password is required.

The patient will select their preferred time slot which will reserve the patient’s place in line.

A confirmation with details and directions is sent immediately.

Real-time notifications alert patients if changing conditions affect the expected arrival time.

For more info or to reserve an ER arrival time, visit: FastTrackCare - St. Mary (Kankakee) Emergency