Will County Preserve programs for week of Aug. 11

Sign up for a McKinley to McKinley Paddle and Hike to enjoy a day of kayaking on the Des Plaines River and hiking through McKinley Woods on either Aug. 12 or Aug. 13. (Photo Provided By Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Aug. 11. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Perseids in the Preserves: 8-11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, Forked Creek Preserve – Butcher Lane Access, Florence Township near Wilmington, and Whalon Lake, Naperville. Up your odds of seeing a shooting star during the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brighter showers of the year. Pack a chair, blanket and snacks and drop in any time for stargazing and marshmallow roasting. All ages; free.

McKinley to McKinley Paddle and Hike: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 13, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon. Spend the day on the Des Plaines River with a two-hour paddle followed by a picnic lunch and a 2.5-mile hike back through the woods. Ages 14 or older; $20 per person. Register by Friday, Aug. 8.

These Books Are Made for Walkin’: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Join a walking book club to discuss “Becoming Earth” by Ferris Jabr while strolling the trails. Books will only be available at Three Rivers Public Library’s Channahon branch beginning one month prior to the event. Ages 14 or older; free. Register by Monday, Aug. 11.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Science Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Celebrate summer break’s end with science experiments and trail measurements using real tools. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Art Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Discover your inner artist with inspiration from the natural world and create projects to take home. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Explorer Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore like a real adventurer with maps, clues and puzzles during this family-friendly day. All ages; free.

Bat Night for Adults: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Watch bats emerge and use echolocation technology to “listen” to these flying mammals. Ages 21 or older; free. Register by Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Dragonfly Hike: 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Learn about dragonflies’ adaptations and life cycle while searching for these aerial hunters. All ages; free. Register by Thursday, Aug. 14.

Collages and Conversations: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Chat about nature with a naturalist while making a collage to interpret nature your way. All ages; free.