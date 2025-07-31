Uniforms no longer required at Kankakee High School

Kankakee High School students can begin styling their back-to-school outfits to suit their own tastes.

After attempting to crack down on enforcement last school year, Kankakee School District 111 is no longer requiring uniforms to be worn at KHS.

Instead, a modified dress code will be in place at the high school, while uniforms will still be required for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Basically, the dress code means normal attire can be worn as long as it is school-appropriate.

The change to the district’s uniform policy was approved 6-0 at Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting, with one board member, Kathy Yancy-Smith, being absent.

“As one of the strongest proponents of uniforms on the board, it’s hard for me to do this,” said board President Chris Bohlen. “... If we can’t ensure across-the-board compliance, this may be the only direction we have the option of proceeding.”

The policy now dictates that students in kindergarten through eighth grade are required to wear school uniforms, while students in ninth through 12th grades are required to adhere to a modified dress code.

Dress code rules

Shirts/tops must fully cover the torso, with no exposed midriff, bare shoulders or low-cut necklines allowed.

Styles such as tube tops, tank tops, crop tops and spaghetti straps are prohibited. Fabric also cannot be see-through.

Undergarments (bra/underwear) must be fully covered.

Bottoms must be mid-thigh length or longer and not sagging. Pajama attire is prohibited.

Footwear must be closed-toe and closed-heel.

Headwear is prohibited unless approved for documented religious or medical reasons.

Gang-related or offensive symbols (e.g., hate speech, profanity, drugs or violence) are prohibited, as are dangerous items such as chains, spiked jewelry, ski masks, etc.

Rationale

Superintendent Teresa Lance said the dress code was developed under the guidance of KHS Principal Albert Brass and the assistant principals.

“This was done after looking at some of our surrounding school districts to see what they had in place for a dress code,” she said.

Last September, the board voted to tighten up the district’s uniform policy to remove language suggesting uniforms were optional.

Starting Oct. 21, 2024, schools began enforcing the district-wide uniform policy that had already been in place for a decade, but was largely not being enforced, particularly at the high school.

Brass said the updated dress code takes into account student voice, as many were unhappy with the requirement of uniforms.

“This is an opportunity to hear our students, but also meet them where they are,” he said.

Students pointed out that neighboring districts weren’t requiring high schoolers to wear uniforms.

Lance added that the district was “sending the wrong message” by requiring uniforms on paper but not consistently enforcing them.

By the end of the 2024-25 school year, the policy at the high school “looked incredibly loose,” she said.

Consequences

As for enforcement of the dress code, the high school is prepared to respond to each offense accordingly.

Students will be required to change into compliant clothing, either their own or brought from home, before re-entering class or school spaces, according to the code.

Staff may provide district-approved alternate clothing (gym uniform) if available.

For their first offense, students will be given a verbal reminder and asked to correct the issue.

A second offense will result in a meeting with the student, and their parent or guardian will be contacted.

A third offense will have the same result, along with the student receiving detention.