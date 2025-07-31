‘Really impressive’ Bradley complex wows gathering

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, center, pumps his fist in the air following a ribbon cutting for Bradley's 315 Sports Park with village trustees on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The consensus opinion related to the Bradley 315 Sports Park on this sun-soaked evening was that the village had indeed hit a home run.

No matter what Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said when he stepped to the microphone Tuesday during Bradley’s Business After Hours program was going to change any thoughts when it came to the park’s official unveiling.

As an estimated gathering of 200 business and community leaders gained a first-hand look at the 127-acre complex immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, many jaws dropped as they toured the $50-million, 12-diamond complex.

“This is amazing,” Michelle Chaney, of Monical’s Pizza Corporation, said as she took a golf cart tour of the facility.

Noting this was her first look at the complex, her mind raced. She wondered out loud how and where Monical’s advertisements could be placed to reach as many potential customers as possible.

“This is just great,” Chaney, of Bradley, said.

Another Monical’s official, Jim Hedge, of Bourbonnais, also tried to take it all in.

“It’s really impressive,” he said as he stepped out of the golf cart to get an up-close look at a diamond being used by an area team. “The thought and the detail that’s here. I’m impressed with what they have done.”

Attendees applaud as the ribbon is cut at Bradley's 315 Sports Park during a Bradley Business After Hours event on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By the reviews being handed out on this mid-summer night, it appears Bradley has knocked it out of the park with its development.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis labeled the development as “gorgeous.”

“This is great for the community. It’s gorgeous. It’s first rate,” he said.

He added: “This is not just good for Bradley, but for all of Kankakee County.”

For the entire community

Addressing those gathered just before the official cutting of the giant ribbon opening the park during the Business After Hours event, Watson made one thing extremely clear.

“The Bradley 315 Sports Park and its future improvements are destined to put the village of Bradley and the entire community not only on the map, but truly in a league of our own,” he said.

He said the event was far more than just a ribbon-cutting.

“So today, we don’t just cut a ribbon, we open a new chapter in our community’s story,” he said. “One where every season brings a new sense of hope and every game is a reminder of what’s possible when we come together.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson speaks to the crowd ahead of a ribbon cutting for Bradley's 315 Sports Park during a Bradley Business After Hours event on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Travel baseball teams have been playing at 315 Sports Park since it opened this spring. Some weekends, the park has hosted more than 100 teams.

The crowds have not only poured into the park, but also into area restaurants and hotels. These baseball teams and their fans are leaving behind money, which can spur more development.

Bradley is only several months away from breaking ground on a massive indoor water park. The water park development is slated to begin before mid-2026.

While the park will host those swinging baseball or softball bats and players fielding ground balls, Watson reflected on the bigger picture.

More than baseball

Baseball, Watson said, is more than just a game.

“Baseball teaches us patience, resilience and the joy of coming together. It reminds us that a swing and a miss isn’t necessarily a failure, but one at-bat closer to hitting a home run or even a grand slam.

“This 315 Sports Park is truly a once-in-a-lifetime grand slam. This park will build better athletes and most certainly contribute to a better local economy as well.”

He said the development proves what can be done when people are willing to dream.

Speaking to youngsters in the audience, he instructed them to look around the complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are your fields. Your chance to dream big, work hard and play with the heart and soul needed to make for successful lives.”

Players from the Bourbonnais Braves youth baseball program practice on a field at Bradley's 315 Sports Park during a Bradley Business After Hours event on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

No matter the level of play taking place, he said, “these fields are here to encourage you to be your best.”

“Let this be the place where you learn to win with humility or lose with grace and dignity. Where you learn to support your teammates and to never give up, even when the count is full.”