Birth announcements: Kankakee County - July 12, 2025

Riverside Medical Center

Dan and Hannah Roman, Crescent City, girl, Haven, June 24, third child.

Bobby Moon and Jaki Stone, Bourbonnais, boy, Bobby Blue, June 25, fifth child.

Kris Ellis and Kayla Spearmon, Kankakee, boy, Kyrie, June 26, first child.

Izak Alba and Monserrat Olguin, Kankakee, boy, Adriel Lorenzo, June 26, first child.

Cesar Arreola and Zitlali Garcia, Kankakee, boy, Matias Augusto, June 27, second child.

Blair and Morgan Cotton, Bourbonnais, girl, Noah Rose, June 27, third child.

Michael and Brianna Harris, Bourbonnais, girl, Violet Eleanor, June 27, second child.

Thomas and Ann Juvinall, Kankakee, girl, Caroline Grace, June 28, second child.

Alan and Abigail Miller, Kankakee, girl, Darcy Jean, June 28, fourth child.

Spencer and Michelle Tong, Bourbonnais, girl, Gemma Charlotte, June 28, first child. The mother is the former Michelle Grant.

Alex and Taylor Corriveau, Crescent City, girl, London Jean, June 29, second child.

Dennis Woodard and Mercedes Gaytan, St. Anne, boy, Denver Nico, June 29, third child.

Alex and Nicole Nelson, Bourbonnais, boy, Nolan Richard, June 30, second child.

Avery Cannon and BreeAnna Andresen, Kankakee, boy, Kameron Javon-Thomas, June 30, third child.

Seth and Kaitlyne Raines, Chebanse, boy, Hudson Dean, June 30, first child. The mother is the former Kaitlyne Beherns.

Curtis and Angela Kuffel, Beaverville, boy, Dylan Robert, July 2, fourth child.

Manuel Pizano and Bailey Ward, Kankakee, boy, Brode Lee, July 2, fourth child.

Danny and Jena Haduch, Bourbonnais, boy, Finnick Michael, July 2, third child.

Anthony and Alexia Tetrick, Bradley, boy, Anthony John II, July 2, second child.

Jadon Etzkorn and Esmeralda Dominguez, Watseka, girl, Jazmine, July 3, third child.

David Segura and Giselle Jacquez, Kankakee, girl, Gianna Nevaeh, July 3, first child.

Scott and Sara Frechman, Braceville, girl, Hazel Jean, July 5, first child. The mother is the former Sara Grygiel.

Ty and Dana Strahan, Kankakee, girl, Haley Marie, July 6, third child.

Mahmoud Hijab and Racha Warde, Bourbonnais, girl, Mariam, July 6, second child.

Maria Espinoza, Kankakee, boy, Zadiel, July 6, seventh child.