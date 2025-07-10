It’s Corn Bowl time: Sweet corn season earmarked by annual Herscher event

Ears of sweet corn roast over the grill along Main Street in Herscher during an annual Corn Bowl. The event returns Friday for the 49th celebration in the rural village. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The smell of fresh-roasted sweet corn will fill downtown Herscher on Friday as the 49th annual Corn Bowl returns to South Main Street.

Hosted by the Herscher Lions Club from 5-11 p.m., the event features food, music and fun for all ages.

In addition to sweet corn from local farm Janssen Sweet Corn, food options will include pork sandwiches, brats and hot dogs. Live music will be performed by The Silhouettes.

Mike Janssen, a Herscher grad and WGN Meteorologist, shared his excitement for the community event on his Facebook page.

“For nearly 5 decades, my hometown has closed Main Street for one night each summer, so people can come from all around to socialize and enjoy the tastes of the season,” Janssen said.

In conjunction with the Corn Bowl, Herscher’s Main Street Museum will be open Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A new feature display, titled “Herscher Farmsteads,” created by the Herscher Area Historical Society, is now on exhibit through November, featuring the County West farms that built the community. For more info and museum hours, visit herscherhistory.org.

The fun in Herscher will continue on Saturday with the 9th annual Squeals Showdown, an all-day barbecue cook-off event featuring more than a dozen chefs competing for top awards.