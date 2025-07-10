Authorities asking for public’s help identifying drowning victim

The Kankakee County Coroner’s office continues to request assistance from the public in identifying the man whose body was recovered from the Kankakee River June 13.

The man is believed to be Hispanic, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing about 168 pounds, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is drowning, pending results of toxicology reports.

If anyone knows someone matching this description and has been unable to make contact with them, or have seen this individual on home/business security footage, please contact the Kankakee County Coroner’s office or private message our Facebook page, Kankakee Detective Bureau, or KanComm Dispatch Center to pass along the information, the coroner’s office said.

The man was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a maroon T-shirt, and gray/white Adidas tennis shoes.

It is believed he would have last been seen about 10 p.m. June 10 near the Court Street bridge and surrounding areas, according to the release.

About 10 p.m. June 10, Kankakee fire and police investigated a report of a person jumping from the Court Street bridge, according to Kankakee police.

Firefighters searched the river and shoreline but were unable to find someone in the river.