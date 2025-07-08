State police investigate fatal crash on Kankakee/Iroquois County line

A crash involving two semi-tractor trailers resulted in the death of one of the drivers early Monday morning on the Kankakee/Iroquois County line.

Illinois State Police Troop 5 said in a news release at approximately 3:02 a.m., the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 45/52 and Kankakee County West 8000 South Road.

One semi was traveling east on West 8000 Road in Kankakee County. The other was traveling south on U.S. Route 45/52, state police said.

The eastbound semi struck the southbound semi which caused both to leave the roadway and overturn on their sides in Iroquois County, state police said.

The driver of the eastbound semi was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the other semi was transported to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

The roadway was closed and later reopened at approximately 8:44 a.m., state police said.

There is no further information at this time, according to state police.