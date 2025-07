Spectators watch the city of Kankakee's fireworks show at Kankakee Community College on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hundreds gathered Friday, July 4, at Kankakee Community College as the city of Kankakee hosted its annual Independence Day celebration.

Spectators enjoyed live music by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Kankakee Municipal Band and KVSO’s youth orchestra ahead of the approximate 25-minute fireworks show.