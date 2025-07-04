Riverview keeps 4th of July tradition rolling in Kankakee

Max Cooke, 5, of Kankakee, rides his decorated scooter in the Kids' Bike Ride during the Riverview Historic District's annual 4th of July Celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025. Cooke was named Mister Firecracker for the day's festivities. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Riverview Historic District kicked off the holiday weekend with its annual 4th of July Celebration.

Neighborhood families and their relatives and friends gathered at Kankakee’s Cobb Park for the longtime tradition.

The event, which has been running for over 35 years, began with a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” from the Riverview Kids’ Band, composed of young musicians in the area.

The festive Kids’ Bike Ride followed, with dozens of children rolling around the closed off, one-block route on their decorated choice of wheels.

Children prepare for the festive Kids' Bike Ride during the Riverview Historic District's annual 4th of July Celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Leading the bike brigade was this year’s Mister and Miss Firecracker, chosen in a random drawing and announced by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Max Cooke, 5, and Ferne Holstein, 5, both of Kankakee, were crowned as royalty.

As children enjoyed free popsicles from La Delicia and adults mingled under the shade of Cobb Park’s old trees along the Kankakee River, event MC and 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Baron wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.