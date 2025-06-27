Arrest made in I-57 semi crash

KANKAKEE – Illinois State Police arrested Lisa E. Cotton, of Blue Island, in connection with Thursday’s crash of a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 57.

According to a news release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 VCU West arrested 31-year-old Cotton for aggravated reckless driving resulting in injury (Class 4 felony), leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury (Class 3 felony), and failure to report a crash resulting in injury (Class 2 felony).

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and approved the charges, ISP said.

Cotton is scheduled to appear Friday in Kankakee County court for her initial hearing. Cotton currently is detained at the Kankakee County Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Lisa Cotton (Provided by Illinois State Police)

ISP did not release any information about Cotton’s exact involvement.

About 5:48 a.m. Thursday , ISP said they responded to a rollover crash that occurred on I-57 southbound, near Exit 312 in Kankakee.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a truck-tractor had overturned and became engulfed in fire. The sole occupant of the vehicle, 57-year-old James C. Denton was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

After a thorough investigation, ISP special agents identified Cotton as the alleged at-fault driver. They determined Cotton had left the area immediately after the crash.

That same day, ISP patrol units located and apprehended Cotton at her residence in Blue Island.