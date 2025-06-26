Bradley’s Hilltop Road set for rehab

BRADLEY – The about one-block section of Hilltop Road in Bradley’s Blatt subdivision is set for a complete rebuild at a cost just north of $405,000.

Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee, earned the project with a bid of $405,399 which was about $70,000 below the only other bid, a $478,364 project cost from Ruben E. Smith/R&R Inc, of Bradley.

The project will consist of a rebuild of the asphalt street, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The project also will include upgrades in the street’s drainage system as it has experienced consistent flooding.

The project cost came in about identical to the village engineer’s estimate of $399,986.

This section of Hilltop is located between River Lane and Blatt Boulevard.

Mayor Mike Watson said the street is directly east of the Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency wastewater treatment plant.

The village has completed considerable infrastructure work in the Blatt area. Watson said Hilltop had not been included on any of those projects and the situation needed to be addressed.