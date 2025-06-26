Bradley OKs village hall roof bid

BRADLEY – The rehabilitation of the village of Bradley’s administrative center continues, and for this latest project, residents will need a ladder to check on its progress.

On Monday, the Village Board approved the bid of Langlois Roofing Inc. of Kankakee by a 5-0 vote to install about 24,000 square feet of roof.

Langlois was the lowest of three bids. The Langlois bid of $424,000 was significantly less than the bids from Bennett & Brosseau Roofing Inc. of Romeoville, at $615,000, and Korellis Roofing Inc. of Hammond, Indiana, at $770,158.

In fact, the bid came in far lower than even Jeff Downs, the village’s project construction manager, had thought the cost would be.

Downs expected a cost of about $600,000. He noted a fourth bid was submitted, but it missed the deadline, meaning it could not be considered.

“It’s a public bid. You never know,” he said regarding the project.

The project is likely to begin in August and take an estimated four to five weeks to complete, Mayor Mike Watson said.

The village has upgraded its longtime municipal home along West Broadway Avenue. About two years ago, the village office area underwent a $350,000 complete rebuild.

Currently, the 2,500-square-foot Village Board meeting room is undergoing a $646,000 renovation, including several mechanical issues – namely heating and air-conditioning upgrades.

Regarding the three bids and the large separation of the project costs, Watson said it appeared Langlois wanted the project. He said Langlois has worked previously on village hall.

He said returned bids often can surprise officials, either with bids far higher than expected or substantially lower.

Watson said the roofing project will be a complete rebuild, meaning the entire roofing surface will be removed and an insulated rubber roof will be installed.