Pembroke shooting suspect arrested

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP – The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with Monday’s shooting in Pembroke Township.

K’Shon K. Jackson, of Pembroke Township, was taken into custody for allegedly shooting a 39-year-old Pembroke Township man. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The 27-year-old Jackson is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Members of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office worked in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement group, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force and the Bradley police K-9 unit to take Jackson into custody.

“I commend not only our investigators, who have worked tirelessly since the onset of this case, but also all of the officers involved in this morning’s operation,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release. “This type of coordinated effort and swift apprehension is made possible when the community and law enforcement work together to hold violent offenders accountable and ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.”

The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Monday in Pembroke Township.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired. They found the victim several miles away from the scene, where he was being treated by paramedics before being taken to a Kankakee hospital, police said.

Later, deputies found the victim’s vehicle, which appeared to have been hit by multiple gunshots.