Bradley police investigate stabbing

BRADLEY – A Momence man and a 17-year-old juvenile girl were arrested June 19 by Bradley police following a fight that led to another woman being stabbed.

The juvenile girl allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times after a fight broke out, Bradley police said.

She was charged by Bradley police with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

They also arrested 26-year-old DaJuan E. Grant, of Momence for multiple charges, police said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney office charged Grant with driving under the influence (two counts), fleeing, resisting, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon recovered from a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and Grant was wanted on a Kankakee warrant for failure to appear on court date in another case.

According to police, they observed a Ford pick-up truck traveling west on West Broadway Street at a high rate of speed.

Grant was later identified as the driver. He yelled to police that his friend was stabbed and he was en route to St. Mary’s Hospital.

When police arrived at the hospital, they began gathering information from Grant but before they finished Grant ran from the hospital, police said.

During a probable cause search of the pick-up, police said they located a firearm, drugs and a large amount of cash. They later located Grant and took him into custody.

Grant was treated at the hospital, and after his release he was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center, police said.

The juvenile girl was brought to the Bradley police station by a parent and taken into custody. She was transported to the River Valley Justice Center in Joliet, police said.