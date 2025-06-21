Meet the 2025 Daily Journal All-Area girls soccer team

Kankakee's Jocelyn Sanchez evades an Oak Forest defender during the Kays' 3-1 loss in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional championship on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

All-Area first team

Grace Durante (Submitted by Brandon Dubois)

Grace Durante, Beecher, jr., F: Durante scored an area-high 56 goals in her junior season, tied for the most in the state according to MaxPreps. She was an IHSSCA All-State selection as well as the Southland Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the 13-13 Bobcats.

Ella Langellier (Submitted by Ella L)

Ella Langellier, Bishop McNamara, sr., LW: The team captain for the 7-10 Fightin’ Irish, Langellier led the team with 13 goals. She also had five assists and saw time at multiple positions, including goalkeeper, where she recorded 18 saves.

Jocelyn Zettergren (Submitted by Kristen Powell)

Jocelyn Zettergren, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., GK: Zettergren’s 414 saves in 2025 were the most in the nation according to MaxPreps. She was an IHSSCA All-State and All-Academic selection and one of two Boilermakers named All-SouthWest Suburban Conference. She had 12 saves in each of the Boilers’ wins against Bishop McNamara and Kankakee that made them All-City champions.

Nia Lawrence (Submitted by K)

Nia Lawrence, Bradley-Bourbonnais, jr., MF: The Boilermakers’ team captain, Lawrence scored 10 goals and had nine assists as a junior, three of those goals coming in the team’s two All-City victories. She was also named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional team for Section 14 and was an All-SWSC pick.

Kylee Kennell (Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Kylee Kennell, Coal City, sr., F/MF: Kennell led the Coalers to a 15-5-1 record and an IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional championship. She led the team with 24 goals and seven assists and made the All-Illinois Central Eight Conference team.

Gianni Jaime (Submitted by Gianni Jaime)

Gianni Jaime, Herscher, jr., F: Herscher won its ninth straight regional title this season with Jaime as the Tigers’ leading scorer. She had 42 goals and 24 assists and was an All-ICE and All-Sectional selection for Section 13.

Danica Woods, Herscher, jr., GK: Woods had nearly as many shutouts (nine) as goals allowed (12) in her junior season for a Tigers team that went 17-4-2 and undefeated in the ICE. She was selected to the IHSSCA All-Sectional team for Section 13 and was an All-ICE selection.

Jocelyn Sanchez (Submitted by Vincent Mkhwanazi)

Jocelyn Sanchez, Kankakee, jr., MF: Sanchez paced the Kays with 43 goals and 11 assists to lead them to the first conference title in program history, finishing 17-1, 11-1. She was an All-Southland pick and made the IHSSCA All-Sectional team for Section 14.

Callie Weiss (Submitted by Kathleen Derkacy)

Callie Weiss, Peotone, so., D: Weiss helped anchor a Peotone defense that allowed one or zero goals in 11 of their 20 games. She was picked as the Blue Devils’ Defensive MVP for the second straight season, the backline leader for a squad that made the Class 1A round of 16 and won 10 of its last 12 games.

Allie Werner (Submitted by Kathleen Derkacy)

Allie Werner, Peotone, jr., F: Werner is the 2025 Daily Journal Player of the Year. She led the 12-7-1 Blue Devils to their third straight regional title and second straight Sweet 16 appearance with 35 goals and 20 assists. She was an IHSSCA All-State and All-ICE selection.

Alaina Clark (Submitted by Dawn Bonty)

Alaina Clark, Wilmington, sr., MF: Clark capped her Wilmington career by earning her first IHSSCA All-State honors. She led the Wildcats, who finished 5-11, with 24 goals and 16 assists and was named All-ICE for the fourth straight season.

Second team

Teagan Claus, Beecher, jr., D

Sophia DeCarlo, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., D

Hayden Francisco, Coal City, jr., F

Chloe Pluger, Coal City, sr., GK

Gianna High, Herscher, so., MF

Ana Lopez Guerrero, Kankakee, sr., GK

Regina Vazquez-Vargas, Kankakee, jr., MF

Emily Horath, Manteno, jr., MF

Peyton Bisping, Peotone, jr., F

Maggie Dockery, Reed-Custer, sr., GK

Audrey Powlick, Wilmington, jr., MF

Honorable mention

Ava Gaidar, Beecher, jr., MF; Ava Brockell, Bishop McNamara, jr., CAM; Meredith Cortes, Bishop McNamara, sr., CB; Aaliyah Lanum, Bradley-Bourbonnais, so., MF; Harper Tollefson, Bradley-Bourbonnais, fr., F; Leia Haubner, Herscher, so., D; Sophie Venckauskas, Herscher, jr., MF; Stacy Calva, Kankakee, so., MF; Peyton Boros, Manteno, fr., MF; Alexa Matichak, Peotone, so., GK; Kate Cuthbertson, Peotone, sr., MF; Aurora Haake, Reed-Custer, so., MF; Gwen Stewart, Reed-Custer, jr., F; Addison Van Duyne, Wilmington, so., MF